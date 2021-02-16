Beauvillier (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Sabres on Tuesday.

Beauviller returns to action following a nine-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. The winger should be a near-lock for a top-six role and figures to bump Michael Dal Colle down to the third line. In order to make it official, Beauvillier will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop.