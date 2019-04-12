As expected, Beauvillier (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Friday's Game 2 against the Penguins, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Beauvillier didn't practice Thursday due to what was deemed as "maintenance," but he was never in serious danger of missing Friday's contest. The 21-year-old will slot into his usual spot skating with Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov on the Islanders' third line for Game 2.