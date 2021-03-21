Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots and dished out a pair of hits Saturday in a 6-1 victory over the Flyers.

Beauvillier gave the Islanders a 5-1 lead midway through the third period, creating an offensive-zone turnover and cleaning it up in front for his third goal of the year. He had gone his previous seven games without a point, with his last tally coming March 4 versus the Sabres. The 23-year-old has eight points in 23 games on the year.