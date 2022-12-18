Beauvillier produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Beauvillier has a goal and an assist in two contests since returning from a shoulder injury that cost him two goals. The 25-year-old set up Anders Lee's opening goal late in the first period. Beauvillier is up to 13 points, 63 shots, a minus-1 rating and 24 hits through 29 outings this season. He remains firmly in a middle-six role.