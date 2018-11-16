Beauvillier exploded for three goals and an assist in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Beauvillier completed the hat trick in the second with a power-play goal, and while very few members of a crowd braving New York's first snow of the season were willing to part with their headwear, a few hats did make their way onto the ice. He completed his four-point night with a helper in the third, turning in one of the season's most unexpected performances considering Beauvillier came in with only one point and a minus-10 rating through 16 games. The 21-year-old forward scored 21 goals last season, so he'll be the hoping this performance is the beginning of a hot streak following his extended cold spell.