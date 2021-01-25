The injury that forced Beauvillier out of Sunday's game was to his lower body and he's listed as day-to-day.
The extent of the injury remains unknown, so Beauvillier's status for Tuesday's game in Washington is up in the air. The 23-year-old winger has just one point through five games.
