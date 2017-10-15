Play

Beauvillier wasn't included in the lineup for Saturday's matchup in San Jose, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The team hasn't released a reason for Beauvillier's absence, but one has to think that it's injury-related after he skated on the team's third line during pregame warm ups. Jason Chimera will dress in Beauvillier's place.

