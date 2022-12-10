Beauvillier (shoulder) was forced to leave the game early Friday night versus the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Beauvillier fell hard into the boards behind the Devils' net in the first period. He played one more shift before leaving the game. The injury appears to be to his left shoulder, although it's a certain guarantee that the team will call this an upper-body injury. There was no update on Beauvillier after the game, and since the team did not have a pregame skate Saturday morning, it isn't known if Beauvillier will be able to play that night versus the Hurricanes.