Beauvillier (undisclosed) left Sunday's game versus the Devils with an injury in the second period, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

It's unclear what happened to Beauvillier, but he left at 6:30 of the second period. He did not return to the bench at the start of the third period. Serving in a middle-six role, Beauvillier has struggled with just one assist in four games entering Sunday. The Islanders' next game is Tuesday versus the Capitals, and there should be an update on the 23-year-old's status prior to that contest.