Beauvillier scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

He ripped a shot over Frederik Andersen's glove from the top of the faceoff circle late in the first period, then tucked home a cheeky little backhand through Andersen's five hole late in the second. Beauvillier came into the game with only two goals and eight points through 16 games, but the 22-year-old is maintaining a top-six role and a regular spot on the Isles' power play, and Wednesday's effort could be a sign of things to come.