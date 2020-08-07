Beauvillier scored two goals, including the game-winner, during Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 23-year-old spotted the Isles a 2-0 lead before the first period was through, and Semyon Varlamov and a suffocating defense took care of the rest to finish off Florida in four games. Beauvillier found the scoresheet in every game in the series, scoring three goals and five points in total, and he'll take some impressive momentum into the next round.