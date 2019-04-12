Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Likely to play Friday
Beauvillier -- who missed Thursday's practice session for maintenance -- is considered "probable" for Game 2 versus Pittsburgh on Friday, according to coach Barry Trotz, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Beauvillier should be considered a game-time decision for Game 2, but it sounds like he is more likely than not to be in the lineup. If the winger does miss out, Michael Dal Colle figures to take his spot on the third line. The 21-year-old Beauvillier managed just one shot, one hit and one block in 11:01 of ice time in Game 1 and probably shouldn't be expected to rack up a ton of minutes if he does play.
