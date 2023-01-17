Beauvillier provided an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Beauvillier's offense appears to be thawing out -- he's got a goal and an assist over the last two games after going without a point in the previous eight. The 25-year-old helped out on a Hudson Fasching tally in the second period. Beauvillier has nine goals, nine helpers, 92 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-1 rating through 42 contests overall while maintaining a regular role as a middle-six winger. The one big difference from last season is that he's yet to produce a power-play point in 2022-23 after recording 11 a season ago.