Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Misses practice Thursday
Beauvillier wasn't able to practice Thursday due to an illness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
There is some kind of virus going around the locker room for the Islanders as several players have now been out due to this illness. There is no word yet on whether or not Beauvillier will play Friday but with Noah Dobson (illness), Jordan Eberle (lower body), Matt Martin (lower body), Andrew Ladd (knee), Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) and Leo Komarov (illness) all out of the lineup, the Islanders are running out of healthy bodies. Beauvillier will likely be a game-time decision.
