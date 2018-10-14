Beauvillier was dropped to the third-line during the Islanders loss to the Predators on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Beauvillier has had a rough start to the season as he had failed to register a single point in the first four games. Beauvillier was moved to a line with Valtteri Filppula and Cal Clutterbuck as head coach Barry Trotz was trying to shake up a dormant offense during the game. There is no word yet if this demotion for Beauvillier was just for one game or a sign of things to come.