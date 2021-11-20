Beauvillier was moved to the top line in practice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Beauvillier was practicing on a line with Mathew Barzal, but that line is now in flux as Anders Lee was placed on the COVID-19 protocols on Friday. Lee joins Josh Bailey and Ross Johnston on the list, and they might not be the last as there are rumors that the Islanders had some inconclusive tests Friday. The bottom line is this is not how the Islanders wanted to open up their new arena. Beauvillier may start on the top line, but coach Barry Trotz is likely to mix and match his forwards until he finds the combinations he believes will work best for the team.