Beauvillier was moved to the top line with Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Beauvillier had been playing with Brock Nelson and Anders Lee on what is considered the second line for the Isles, but coach Lane Lambert has decided to change things up coming into this game versus the Devils. This is somewhat of a surprise as Beauvillier does have a goal and an assist in his first three games, and the team is off to a 2-1 start this season. Perhaps Lambert is trying to get Kyle Palmieri going, as he has failed to register a point through those first three games.