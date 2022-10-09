Beauvillier had an assist as the Islanders defeated the Rangers 3-1 on Saturday.

The assist was the third of the preseason for Beauvillier. He is expected to start the regular season on what is considered the top line for the Islanders with Brock Nelson and Anders Lee. If, however, Beauvillier were not to be productive, it's unknown how much patience new head coach Lane Lambert would have before switching him out with someone like Josh Bailey or Oliver Wahlstrom.