Beauvillier had an assist as the Islanders defeated the Rangers 3-1 on Saturday.

The assist was the third of the preseason for Beauvillier. He's expected to start the regular season on the top line for the Islanders with Brock Nelson and Anders Lee. A hot start to the regular season would go a long way in earning the trust of head coach Lane Lambert, as Josh Bailey or Oliver Wahlstrom could push for a top-line role if Beauvillier struggles.