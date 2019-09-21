Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Nets game winner
Beauvillier scored the game-tying and game-winning goals Friday versus the Red Wings.
Beauvillier tied the game with just over a minute remaining in the contest and then ended it about 30 seconds into overtime. Beauvillier has scored 39 goals in 152 games over the past two seasons. Those are hardly game shattering numbers but there is room for upside here. Beauvillier is slotted to open the season likely playing on the second-line with Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey, but that is far from written in stone.
