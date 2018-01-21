Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Nets two power-play goals
Beauvillier hit the 10-goal plateau for the first time in his career Saturday, scoring twice on the power play in a win over Chicago.
Beauvillier has been playing very well of late and it culminated to him having one of his best games of the season Saturday evening. The 20-year-old was credited with the game-winning goal and logged a career-high 19:30 of ice time in the process. Beauvillier has scored six times in his last six games and is making a case to see more power-play time. Given his recent play, the youngster likely won't be seeing the AHL again anytime soon. If the Islanders start giving him more responsibility, Beauvillier could certainly be worth an add in a deeper league.
