Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: No signs of cooling down
Beauvillier scored twice on four shots in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington.
Beauvillier scored twice in the opening 6:16 to stake the Islanders to an early 2-0 lead. He extended his point streak to six games (five goals, three assists) and has hit the scoresheet in nine of 10 games dating back to mid-January. The 22-year-old has already logged a personal-high 36 points in 54 games, and he's three goals away from hitting 20 for the second time in his young career.
