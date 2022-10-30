Beauvillier scored a goal during a 5-4 win over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Beauvillier, who has collected two goals and two assists over his past four games, connected on a key goal during the Islanders' five-goal outburst Saturday. Seventeen seconds after Scott Mayfield completed the Islanders' three-goal comeback by tying the game at 10:39 of the third period, Beauvillier scored off a 2-on-1 breakaway, beating goalie Alexandar Georgiev on the short side.