Beauvillier has only one a single goal and no assists in four games to start the season.

Beauvillier has mainly played on the third line with almost no time on the power play so big time production wasn't to be expected. The Islanders would like to see him flash his speed and provide some secondary scoring. HIs roster spot could be in jeopardy when Shane Prince (ankle) and/or Alan Quine (upper body) are ready to return to action.