Beauvillier has only a single goal and no assists in four games to start the season.

Beauvillier has mainly played on the third line with almost no power-play time (20 seconds per game), so big-time production wasn't to be expected. The Islanders would like to see him flash his speed and provide some secondary scoring at even strength. If the young winger doesn't produce more offense, his roster spot could be in jeopardy when Shane Prince (ankle) and/or Alan Quine (upper body) are ready to return to action.