Beauvillier (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old will play in Tuesday's game versus the Sabres. He averaged 14:36 of ice time per game through five contests, recording an assist and four shots on net. Beauvillier is slated to skate on the second line Tuesday, which should provide a decent chance to get back on track offensively. After all, he registered 18 goals and 21 assists over 69 games last year.