Beauvillier (leg) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

By sitting out Saturday night, the Quebec native will have four days to rest before the next game. Josh Ho-Sang was called up as an emergency option, though popular sentiment has it that he's the better fantasy option of the two anyway, averaging a point per game through his first six contests this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories