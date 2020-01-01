Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: One goal in last 13 games
Beauvillier only has one goal in his last 13 games for the Islanders.
Beauvillier does have five assists during this span but the Isles need him to wrinkle the twine a little more often. Overall, Beauvillier is having a solid season as he has already surpassed his assist total from last season and is on pace to do the same with his goal-scoring. The Islanders don't possess a high octane offense and Beauvillier is one of the few players the team relies upon to light the lamp.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Fires home OT winner•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Scores breakaway goal•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Stays hot in OT win•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Strikes twice in third period•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Lights lamp twice against Leafs•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Good to go•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.