Beauvillier only has one goal in his last 13 games for the Islanders.

Beauvillier does have five assists during this span but the Isles need him to wrinkle the twine a little more often. Overall, Beauvillier is having a solid season as he has already surpassed his assist total from last season and is on pace to do the same with his goal-scoring. The Islanders don't possess a high octane offense and Beauvillier is one of the few players the team relies upon to light the lamp.

