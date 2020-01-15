Beauvillier scored a goal and tallied an assist during Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Red Wings.

Beauvillier finally got the monkey off his back by scoring a goal and ending a 13-game goalless drought. He only played 14:29, three minutes less than Beauvillier's season average, but made the most of his time on the ice. Playing on New York's top power-play unit, expect Beauvillier to add to his five power-play points in the games and weeks to come.