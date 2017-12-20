Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Only one goal in last 21 games
Beauvillier has lit the lamp only once in the last 21 games for the Islanders.
This sophomore slump could cost him playing time now that Shane Price has been recalled from his conditioning stint in the AHL. Beauvillier has been a constant on the Isles third line and although he's not someone expected to score 20+ goals, more than a small handful is needed. Coach Doug Weight could elect to bench Beauvillier now that Prince has returned or at least start the player that he believes will have the best chance of success that night.
