Beauvillier scored twice, including the game-winner, and had three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Beauvillier put away the Stars with a breakaway goal with just over two minutes left in the extra session. He also opened the scoring 90 seconds into the game, enjoying his first multi-goal game since mid-November. The 22-year-old has found the scoresheet in six of his last seven games (five goals, four assists) and now has 15 goals and 32 points in 51 games this season.