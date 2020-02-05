Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Opens, closes scoring in OT win
Beauvillier scored twice, including the game-winner, and had three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
Beauvillier put away the Stars with a breakaway goal with just over two minutes left in the extra session. He also opened the scoring 90 seconds into the game, enjoying his first multi-goal game since mid-November. The 22-year-old has found the scoresheet in six of his last seven games (five goals, four assists) and now has 15 goals and 32 points in 51 games this season.
