Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Beauvillier (shoulder) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't play Tuesday against the Bruins.

Although Beauvillier won't play Tuesday, he was considered a game-time decision against Boston, indicating he should be ready to return to action sooner rather than later. The 25-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Friday's matchup with Arizona.