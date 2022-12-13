Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Beauvillier (shoulder) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't play Tuesday against the Bruins.
Although Beauvillier won't play Tuesday, he was considered a game-time decision against Boston, indicating he should be ready to return to action sooner rather than later. The 25-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Friday's matchup with Arizona.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Game-time decision•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Going on trip•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Won't play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Game-time call•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Leaves game early•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Puts up assist•