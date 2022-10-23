Beauvillier (undisclosed) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Panthers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Beauvillier recently moved to the top line so the Islanders will be without a key forward for Sunday's game. The team is off until Wednesday which could give him enough time to limit his absence to just one game. The 25-year-old has three points in five games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Moved to top line•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Nabs assist in victory•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Subpar season•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Good to go Thursday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Sidelined again•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Out with upper-body injury•