Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Out with illness
Beauvillier will miss Saturday's game against the Sharks due to an illness, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Beauvillier's status was first called into question when he missed morning skate due to the illness. Tom Kuhnhackl will replace him in the lineup.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Moved off of top line•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Two points including game-winner Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Snipes twice in win•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Starts on top line•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Establishes himself•
-
Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Extends point streak to four•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.