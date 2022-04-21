Beauvillier (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Rangers and is considered day-to-day.
This is a fairly new development for Beauvillier, who logged 18:24 of ice time Tuesday versus the Panthers. The 24-year-old forward has been playing in a top-six role lately, so this is a notable absence for the Islanders. Oliver Wahlstrom will likely take Beauvillier's place in the lineup as well as his power-play ice time.
