Beauvillier notched a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 2.

Beauvillier had the secondary helper on Nick Leddy's second-period goal. The 23-year-old Beauvillier has elevated his game to another level in the playoffs -- he's got four goals and three helpers for a six-game point streak. The forward had a career-high 39 points in 68 regular-season outings, and he's benefiting from a top-six role.