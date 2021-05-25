Beauvillier scored a goal on four shots and levied four hits Monday in a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Penguins in Game 5.
Beauvillier got the Islanders on the board with a terrific individual effort in the final minute of the first period. He went wide on Pittsburgh forward Jake Guentzel, who was back defending on the play, and then tucked a shot short side past Tristan Jarry to tie the game at 1-1. Beauvillier has had a nice offensive series, hitting the scoresheet in four of give games and totaling two goals and two assists. He also leads the Islanders with 19 shots on goal.
