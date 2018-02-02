Beauvillier practiced on a line with John Tavares and Josh Bailey on Friday, Cory Wright of the Islanders website reports.

Since being recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on Jan. 11, Beauvillier has seven goals and nine points in nine games. Those number however came by playing with Matthew Barzal, one of the best skaters in the NHL. Playing with John Tavares can be a different kind of challenge but with the Islanders struggling coming off the All-Star break this is likely coach Doug Weight's attempt to break the team out of it's offensive slump. It would seem unlikely that Beauvillier will stick with Tavares and Josh Bailey long-term unless he continues to light the lamp with consistency.