Beauvillier scored with 1:19 left in overtime to give the Islanders a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Monday. He also had four shots and one block.

Beauvillier fended off a Philadelphia defenseman and deposited a wraparound on his backhand, sending the Islanders to victory. It was the second straight game with a goal for Beauvillier, who had gone his previous eight contests without lighting the lamp. The 23-year-old has four goals and four assists in 24 games this season.