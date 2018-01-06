Beauvillier was called up from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis Saturday.

Lauded for his hockey smarts and a scoring touch that culminated in 82 goals in 114 games for the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL between 2014-15, Beauvillier has seen his numbers dip precipitously as the competition intensifies -- he's produced only 13 goals and 18 assists over 97 NHL games -- but on the other hand, he basically hasn't required much more than a cup of coffee with Bridgeport. Beauvillier's rapid ascension makes sense given that he was selected 28th overall in the 2015 draft, but he won't be valuable in redraft leagues until he stops shuffling to the bus league. Josh Bailey (lower body) could miss Sunday's action against the Devils, which explains why the 20-year-old was called up to the big stage.