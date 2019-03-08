Beauvillier's 16th of the season turned out to be the difference maker in Thursday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.

With just under eight minutes to play in the third period and the game tied 2-2, Beauvillier was able to jam home a loose puck to give New York a lead it would not relinquish over the final 7+ minutes. It was the Islanders' forward third game-deciding goal of 2018-19 and gives Beauvillier 23 points in 66 games.