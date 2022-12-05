Beauvillier logged an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Beauvillier hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in the last two games, but he has two goals and two helpers in his last seven outings. The 25-year-old set up Brock Nelson on the Islanders' third goal. Beauvillier has had some ups and downs in 2022-23, logging five goals, six assists, 55 shots on net, 22 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 25 contests.