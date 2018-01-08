Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Reassigned to minors
Beauvillier was demoted to AHL Bridgeport on Sunday.
Beauvillier's stint in the minors is likely be temporary, as the organization looks to get him some additional game action with the Sound Tigers during the Islander's week off. Once the club starters gearing up for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, Beauvillier will almost certainly be called back up -- although whether he slots into the lineup remains to be seen.
