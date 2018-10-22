Beauvillier was back at practice Monday after missing Saturday's matchup with San Jose due to illness, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports.

Getting Beauvillier back could be well timed after Josh Bailey (undisclosed) was forced to leave practice early. Through the first seven games of the year, the 28-year-old Beauvillier has racked up six points and seems on track to register a thirs straight 50-plus point campaign.