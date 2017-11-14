Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Returns to practice
Beauvillier (leg) returned to practice Tuesday, Islanders web site reports.
Beauvillier had missed the game in St. Louis on Saturday due to the injury. He had blocked multiple shots in the game Friday in Dallas that led to his absence. The speedy forward should be good to go versus the Hurricanes on Thursday should coach Dough Weight want to insert him back into the lineup.
