Beauvillier scored a goal and led all players with seven shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo.

Beauvillier got the Islanders on the board with 3:35 left in the first period, finishing off a pretty four-way passing play in response to a Buffalo goal just 26 seconds earlier. The goal extended Beauvillier's point streak to four games, matching his season high. The 23-year-old has put together four goals and one assist with 21 shots during that stretch.