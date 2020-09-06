Beauvillier scored an empty-net goal and was a plus-3 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Flyers in Game 7.

Beauvillier put the series away when he hit the empty net with just over six minutes left in the third period. It was his eighth goal of the playoffs but his first in the last five games. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a productive postseason with 12 points and a plus-8 through 16 games.