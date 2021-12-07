Beauvillier hasn't registered a goal or an assist in his last 11 games.

Beauvillier only has three goals and seven points on the season, along with a minus-5 rating. Beauvillier is far from the only Islander struggling this season as the team sits last in goals for in the NHL with 38 goals in 20 games. This season, the Islanders were never expected to be an offensive juggernaut but need to average more than just under two goals a contest. The entire team has struggled due to a Covid-19 outbreak and having to play their first 13 game of the season on the road as their new arena was given its finishing touches. The Islanders sit in last place in the Metropolitan Division. While it's hard to say a team is out of the playoff picture in December, if they don't string some wins together shortly, then players like Beauvillier may be on their way out of town before the NHL trade deadline this season.