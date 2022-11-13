Beauvillier didn't register a point for the fifth straight game Saturday against the Blue Jackets.

The Islanders have always had high hopes for Beauvillier, but he has only eclipsed 20 goals in a season, once in his career, and that was five seasons ago. Beauvillier currently has three goals and four assists in 15 games. Those numbers don't justify his current placement on the second line, and it may only be a matter of time until he finds himself demoted to a lower-profile role should he not pick up his scoring pace.