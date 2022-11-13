Beauvillier's point drought reached five games Saturday against the Blue Jackets.

The Islanders have always had high hopes for Beauvillier, but he has reached 20 goals only once in his career, and that was five seasons ago. Beauvillier currently has three goals and four assists in 15 games. Those numbers don't justify his current placement on the second line, and it may only be a matter of time until he finds himself demoted to a lower-profile role if he doesn't pick up his scoring pace.